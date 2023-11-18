Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,100 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the October 15th total of 249,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on DRUNF
Dream Unlimited Price Performance
Dream Unlimited Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0922 per share. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.
Dream Unlimited Company Profile
Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Unlimited
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.