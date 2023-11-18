Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,100 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the October 15th total of 249,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.4 days.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

DRUNF opened at $14.40 on Friday. Dream Unlimited has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $22.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0922 per share. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

