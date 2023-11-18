Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9,639.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,855 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 27.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,658 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $125,668,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

DUK stock opened at $90.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.03. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $106.43. The company has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.36.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

