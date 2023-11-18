Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) Short Interest Down 6.1% in October

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the October 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Earth Science Tech stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Earth Science Tech has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.

Earth Science Tech, Inc focuses on health and wellness industry. It operates men's health telemedicine platform under brand Peak name; and operates pharmacy. The company offers supplements and topicals products. The company was formerly known as Ultimate Novelty Sports, Inc and changed its name to Earth Science Tech, Inc in March 2014.

