ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Director Buys C$523,725.00 in Stock

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$523,725.00.

Steven Kenneth Hudson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 15th, Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 250,000 shares of ECN Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$522,750.00.

On Friday, September 22nd, Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 250,000 shares of ECN Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.44 per share, with a total value of C$610,000.00.

ECN Capital Price Performance

Shares of ECN stock opened at C$2.10 on Friday. ECN Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.65 and a twelve month high of C$3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$586.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.61. The company has a current ratio of 9.65, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 709.37.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -13.79%.

ECN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.60 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bank Financial cut ECN Capital from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ECN Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.78.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

