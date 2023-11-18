ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Cut to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares cut shares of ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$2.75 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$3.50.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James raised ECN Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$2.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.78.

ECN opened at C$2.10 on Tuesday. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$1.65 and a one year high of C$3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 709.37, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$586.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.79%.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$522,750.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 750,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,475. Corporate insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

