Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,287,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Ecolab worth $240,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.64.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $184.35 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.13 and a fifty-two week high of $191.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

