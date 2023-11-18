Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $15,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 114.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $42.12. The company has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.40.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 230.63%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Enbridge

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.