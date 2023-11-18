Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ENR. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Energizer from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Energizer from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Energizer from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Energizer Stock Down 0.6 %

ENR opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. Energizer has a twelve month low of $27.68 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.54. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 136.42%. The firm had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

