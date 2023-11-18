Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Director J. Birks Bovaird Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR) Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $8.44 on Friday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 270.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UUUU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Fuels

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 259.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $63,000. 40.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

