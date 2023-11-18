Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Holdings Boosted by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,081,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,427,000 after acquiring an additional 126,853 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 74,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 121,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $14,950,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 64,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,520,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,267,500 shares of company stock valued at $30,081,475 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 2.5 %

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Shares of ET opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $14.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 117.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

