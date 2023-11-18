Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Holdings Increased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,276,793.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $887,276,793.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,313,055 shares in the company, valued at $17,069,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,267,500 shares of company stock valued at $30,081,475 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

ET stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $14.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 117.92%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.