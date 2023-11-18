Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after purchasing an additional 145,810,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,146,000 after buying an additional 13,220,435 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,241,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $352,177,000 after buying an additional 1,886,054 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 11,733.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,515,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after buying an additional 1,502,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 733.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 1,678,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 1,477,547 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 117.92%.

In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $682,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,719,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,650,801.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III acquired 50,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $682,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,719,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,650,801.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,267,500 shares of company stock valued at $30,081,475. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

