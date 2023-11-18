Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,672 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ENI by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,317 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 1,045,349 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of ENI by 1,190.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 656,096 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after buying an additional 605,268 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ENI by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,627,000 after buying an additional 386,893 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of ENI by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,936,000 after buying an additional 344,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of ENI by 253.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 167,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 120,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE E opened at $32.78 on Friday. Eni S.p.A. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.45.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.65 billion during the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.4862 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

