Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.17.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Get Entergy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETR

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR stock opened at $99.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67. Entergy has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $120.78.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 272.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 17,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 27,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.