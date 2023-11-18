Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Acquired by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth $53,846,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 9.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 23.9% during the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $146,835,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Equifax from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE EFX opened at $205.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.14. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $240.35. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.