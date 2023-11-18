Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,770 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Equifax worth $47,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Equifax by 3.5% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 1.2% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 4.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Equifax from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on Equifax from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.20.

Equifax Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of EFX opened at $205.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.41. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $240.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 36.97%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

