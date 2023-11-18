Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter worth about $485,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter worth about $8,402,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 31.0% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 66,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

NYSE EQC opened at $19.04 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

