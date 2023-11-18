Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,633,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $109,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,283,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,735,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,702,000 after buying an additional 1,798,649 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,781,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 0.6 %

ELS stock opened at $69.54 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.73 and its 200 day moving average is $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 113.29%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.