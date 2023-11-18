ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd.

ESCO Technologies has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years. ESCO Technologies has a payout ratio of 7.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ESCO Technologies to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

ESE opened at $104.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.60. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $109.57.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.32 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.74%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 25.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

