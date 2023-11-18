ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd.

ESCO Technologies has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years. ESCO Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 7.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ESCO Technologies to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

ESE opened at $104.97 on Friday. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $109.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.60.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 25.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

