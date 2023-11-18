ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $104.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.49 and a 200-day moving average of $100.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.10. ESCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $85.01 and a 1-year high of $109.57.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.07%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 25.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

