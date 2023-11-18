Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Insider Robert J. Dzielak Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Expedia Group Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of EXPE opened at $136.38 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $137.50. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.12.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Expedia Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $59,077,000 after buying an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Expedia Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Expedia Group by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

About Expedia Group

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.