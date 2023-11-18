Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC cut its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $380,823,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 254.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,109,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,822,000 after buying an additional 797,073 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $101,084,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,397,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,197,000 after buying an additional 533,145 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,160,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,779,000 after buying an additional 474,396 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:EXR opened at $128.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.74. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.63. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $170.30.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 44.85%.

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.