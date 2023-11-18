Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Lowered to $133.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $139.00 to $133.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of XOM opened at $104.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $415.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $120.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

