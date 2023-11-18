FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.26

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 1.26 per share by the shipping service provider on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

FedEx has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. FedEx has a payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FedEx to earn $21.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

FDX stock opened at $255.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.31. FedEx has a one year low of $162.61 and a one year high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $513,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of FedEx by 776.8% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,192 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

