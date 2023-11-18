Fidelity National Financial’s (FNF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $51.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FNF. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fidelity National Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $45.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 74.69%.

In related news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,786 shares in the company, valued at $15,298,372.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,705,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,896 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $112,133,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 32.9% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,424,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,205 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 646.7% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 34.8% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,942,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

