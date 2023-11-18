Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,641,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 959,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $199,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $449,526,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $390,114,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $193,902,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 34.0% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,216,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $609,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,220,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock opened at $54.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $79.32. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

