Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,612,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,877 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.44% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $142,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on FIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.4 %

FIS stock opened at $54.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.27.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.08%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

