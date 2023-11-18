Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stake Lifted by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,612,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,877 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $142,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $449,526,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $390,114,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $193,902,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 34.0% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,216,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $609,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,220,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $54.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.27. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $79.32. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.08%.

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

