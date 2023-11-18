Financial Contrast: Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) versus Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) and Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Collegium Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oramed Pharmaceuticals and Collegium Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals -747.02% -10.90% -9.23% Collegium Pharmaceutical 1.65% 96.33% 15.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

5.8% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Collegium Pharmaceutical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Oramed Pharmaceuticals and Collegium Pharmaceutical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals $2.70 million 30.63 -$36.56 million ($0.41) -5.00 Collegium Pharmaceutical $463.93 million 1.77 -$25.00 million $0.15 167.53

Collegium Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Oramed Pharmaceuticals. Oramed Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Collegium Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and Collegium Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals 0 3 0 0 2.00 Collegium Pharmaceutical 0 1 1 0 2.50

Oramed Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.34%. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus price target of $35.50, suggesting a potential upside of 41.27%. Given Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Oramed Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Summary

Collegium Pharmaceutical beats Oramed Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801 Type 2, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes; ORMD-0801, Phase 2 oral insulin capsule for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, a progressive liver diseases; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 capsule that has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in New York.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain. The company was formerly known as Collegium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. in October 2003. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Stoughton, Massachusetts.

