Financial Review: PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) vs. Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) and Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permian Resources has a beta of 4.47, indicating that its stock price is 347% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.7% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Permian Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Permian Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

PermRock Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Permian Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Permian Resources pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PermRock Royalty Trust and Permian Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Permian Resources 0 2 12 0 2.86

Permian Resources has a consensus target price of $16.31, indicating a potential upside of 22.98%. Given Permian Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Permian Resources is more favorable than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Permian Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust 181.40% 20.68% 20.26% Permian Resources 11.02% 12.03% 7.95%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Permian Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust $13.16 million 4.67 $12.30 million N/A N/A Permian Resources $2.13 billion 4.81 $515.04 million $0.91 14.57

Permian Resources has higher revenue and earnings than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Summary

Permian Resources beats PermRock Royalty Trust on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Centennial Resource Development, Inc. and changed its name to Permian Resources Corporation in September 2022. Permian Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

