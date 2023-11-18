First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Michael David Cassens Sells 1,240 Shares of Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) Director Michael David Cassens sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,846. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

First Busey Stock Up 0.5 %

First Busey stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. First Busey Co. has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $26.73. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.01.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.09 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Busey

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Busey by 102,760.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,102,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $793,579,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,491,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,287,000 after acquiring an additional 279,222 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,223,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,797,000 after acquiring an additional 20,088 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,084,000 after acquiring an additional 220,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 48.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,525,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,656,000 after acquiring an additional 498,963 shares in the last quarter. 53.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Busey from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Busey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BUSE

About First Busey

(Get Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.