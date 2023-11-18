First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 685.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,002 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,474 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.08% of First Citizens BancShares worth $15,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 550.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,950,434.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,150.00 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,058,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,625.00.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 0.6 %

FCNCA stock opened at $1,460.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $505.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1,512.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,370.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,331.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $48.35 by $7.57. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 55.28% and a return on equity of 13.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 171.13 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.86%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

