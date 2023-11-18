First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 196,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FAAR opened at $28.12 on Friday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average of $28.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.2297 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

