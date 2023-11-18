FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) PT Lowered to $235.00 at Mizuho

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $282.27.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

Shares of FLT opened at $232.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $175.08 and a twelve month high of $278.35.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FLEETCOR Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 18,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

