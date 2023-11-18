Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Flowers Foods has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Flowers Foods has a payout ratio of 70.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Flowers Foods to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.3%.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $20.93 on Friday. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowers Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,913,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,657,000 after purchasing an additional 426,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,313,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,389,000 after acquiring an additional 243,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 206.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,286,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,823,000 after acquiring an additional 11,637,370 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 8.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,254,000 after acquiring an additional 450,441 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,871,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,548,000 after acquiring an additional 252,259 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

