FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Holdings Lowered by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,134 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $8,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 33.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.35.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.10%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 106.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Gerson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,819.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $76,323. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

