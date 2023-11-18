Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Down to $62.15

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $62.15, but opened at $59.84. Futu shares last traded at $61.10, with a volume of 362,401 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Futu from $62.90 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America raised Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.15 to $62.80 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

Get Futu alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FUTU

Futu Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.68. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $317.10 million for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 43.70%. Equities analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Futu

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Futu by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter valued at $78,000. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Futu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.