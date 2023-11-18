GameSquare (CVE:GAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

GameSquare (CVE:GAM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C($0.32), reports. The company had revenue of C$21.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.14 million.

GameSquare Stock Performance

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GameSquare in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

