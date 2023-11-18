GAP (NYSE:GPS) Given New $18.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised GAP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GAP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on GAP in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of GAP in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GAP currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.13.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.57, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.92. GAP has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 0.71%. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GAP will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is 206.90%.

In other news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 24,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $253,913.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 24,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $253,913.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Gilligan sold 8,712 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $121,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,768 shares of company stock valued at $382,237. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in GAP by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in GAP by 13.4% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 56,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in GAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in GAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in GAP by 17.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 102,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 15,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

