Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Upgraded to Neutral by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $110.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $76.00.

GNRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim raised Generac from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.82.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $114.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.31. Generac has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. Generac’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $601,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,461,418.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $601,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,461,418.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $30,057.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,867.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,675,768. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $441,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in Generac by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Further Reading

