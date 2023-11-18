Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSE:GDC) Plans None Dividend of $0.09

Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSE:GDC – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, December 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th.
Genesis Land Development Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of TSE:GDC opened at C$2.35 on Friday. Genesis Land Development has a 52 week low of C$1.83 and a 52 week high of C$2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.19. The company has a market cap of C$133.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.77.
About Genesis Land Development
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Genesis Land Development
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Land Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Land Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.