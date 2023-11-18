Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSE:GDC) Plans None Dividend of $0.09

Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSE:GDC – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, December 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th.

Genesis Land Development Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:GDC opened at C$2.35 on Friday. Genesis Land Development has a 52 week low of C$1.83 and a 52 week high of C$2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.19. The company has a market cap of C$133.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.77.

About Genesis Land Development

Featured Stories

Genesis Land Development Corp., an integrated land developer and residential home builder, owns and develops a portfolio of residential lands and serviced lots in the Calgary Metropolitan Area, Canada. It operates through two segments, Land Development and Home Building. The Land Development segment acquires, plans, rezones, subdivides, services, and sells residential lots, and commercial and industrial lands to third-party developers and builders.

