Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.32.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

GENI opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.05. Genius Sports has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $8.45.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Genius Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Genius Sports

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 43.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

