Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GENI. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Genius Sports from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.32.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GENI

Genius Sports Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of GENI stock opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.05. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.38 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genius Sports by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 68,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Samjo Capital LLC increased its holdings in Genius Sports by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,855,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genius Sports by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. 43.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genius Sports

(Get Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.