Genpact (NYSE:G) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Genpact from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Genpact from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Genpact from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.88.

Shares of G stock opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90. Genpact has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $48.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 57.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Genpact by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the first quarter valued at about $2,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

