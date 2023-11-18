Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives $88.61 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.22.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

GILD stock opened at $75.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $72.87 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a market cap of $94.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.82 and a 200-day moving average of $77.30.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 64.38%.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 27,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 78,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 14,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 152,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

