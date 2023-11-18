Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $2.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $3.50.

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.19.

DNA opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.55.

In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $65,511.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,014,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,645,410.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, Director Christian O. Henry sold 4,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,499.00, for a total value of $20,241,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,238,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,573,712,122. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $65,511.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,014,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,645,410.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,286,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,572,535. Insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

