GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) CEO Sytse Sijbrandij Sells 159,433 Shares

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $7,831,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Sytse Sijbrandij also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 16th, Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $7,281,900.00.
- On Friday, September 15th, Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $7,509,750.00.
Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $46.81 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -36.86 and a beta of 0.19.
A number of research firms have recently commented on GTLB. DA Davidson raised their price objective on GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays downgraded GitLab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on GitLab from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.39.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of GitLab by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of GitLab by 3,816.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 177,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GitLab by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,635,000 after acquiring an additional 327,244 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of GitLab by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
