Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.72- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion. Globant also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Globant from $207.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price objective on Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Globant from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $217.57.

GLOB opened at $204.91 on Friday. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $135.40 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.43 and a 200-day moving average of $181.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 59.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). Globant had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $497.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globant will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Globant by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

