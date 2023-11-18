GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stake Lessened by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 94.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 270,383 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDDY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 517.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,311,000 after buying an additional 5,133,332 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in GoDaddy by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,118 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at $116,303,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at $60,668,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 108.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,903,000 after purchasing an additional 727,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Trading Down 0.2 %

GDDY opened at $92.01 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.43 and a 1-year high of $93.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.08 and a 200-day moving average of $74.54.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 32,711 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $2,682,956.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,716 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,510,006.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total value of $26,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,196 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,624,174.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,907,672. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

